Modi to visit Varanasi today, will launch several development projects

Sat, 02 August 2025
09:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, and launch and lay the foundation for several development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore. 

"For my family members in Kashi, tomorrow, August 2, is a very special day. Around 11 in the morning, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects related to education, health, sports, tourism, and connectivity. On this occasion, I will also have the privilege of releasing the 20th installment of PM-KISAN," Modi posted on X on Friday. 

Security arrangements have been tightened in Varanasi in view of VVIP movement in the city, with a multi-layered deployment of personnel along the routes to be taken by the prime minister, officials said. 

According to an official statement, Modi will lay the foundation and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore. 

The projects cater to multiple sectors -- infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage, among others. 

The prime minister will lay the foundation for various works under the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure in his home constituency. -- PTI

