HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14 dead in Kolkata hotel fire

Wed, 30 April 2025
Share:
09:09
image
Fourteen people, including one woman and two children, were killed in the massive fire that broke out at a hotel in the city's Mechuapatti area on Tuesday night, police said.

Thirteen others sustained injuries.

According to a senior officer of Kolkata Police, the deceased include 11 men, of whom eight have been identified so far. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.

"There were 14 fatalities in last night's fire -- a woman, a boy, and a girl among them. Eight of the deceased have been identified," the officer said.
The blaze was reported around 7.30pm at the hotel where there were 88 boarders in the 42 rooms in the building, he added.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into  services to douse the blaze. It was finally contained at 3.30AM, an officer of the fire department said.

"The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Our forensic team will conduct an investigation of the building. It has been cordoned off," the officer said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US reaches out to India, Pak amid rising tensions
LIVE! US reaches out to India, Pak amid rising tensions

India planning military action in next 24-36 hrs, claims Pak
India planning military action in next 24-36 hrs, claims Pak

The statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam...

Pak opens firing along LoC, IB in J-K; India retaliates
Pak opens firing along LoC, IB in J-K; India retaliates

This marked the sixth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'
'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Dombivli families shattered in grief and grit. Demand dignity, justice and answers to unanswered questions.

14 killed as massive fire breaks out at Kolkata hotel
14 killed as massive fire breaks out at Kolkata hotel

"There were 14 fatalities in last night's fire -- a woman, a boy, and a girl among them. Eight of the deceased have been identified," the officer said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD