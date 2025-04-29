HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Major fire at Mumbai mall; nobody hurt, firefighting continues after 14 hrs

Tue, 29 April 2025
Share:
19:12
Firefighters dousing fire at the shopping mall in Mumbai's Bandra/ANI Photo
Firefighters dousing fire at the shopping mall in Mumbai's Bandra/ANI Photo
A major fire broke out in an electronics goods showroom in a mall in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Tuesday, and the firefighting operation is still underway after more than 14 hours, officials said. 

There was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident, they said. 

The fire erupted around 4.10 am in the Link Square Mall located on Linking Road in Bandra West area, the officials said. 

It was initially confined to the electronics goods showroom on the basement of the multi-storey building, but the flames later spread to the upper floors. Thick black smoke billowing from the building was visible from afar. 

Photographs and videos of the blaze surfaced on social media. 

"Around 4.50 am, the fire brigade tagged it as a level III (major) fire, but escalated it to level IV by 6.25 am, indicating its severity that called for extensive firefighting operation," a civic spokesperson said. 

"Following a request from the Mumbai fire brigade, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilised and reached the spot at 7.50 am," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Complete freedom to forces to decide on targets: Modi
Complete freedom to forces to decide on targets: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, amid India weighing its countermeasures following...

Updates: Narine blitzkrieg leads KKR to explosive start
Updates: Narine blitzkrieg leads KKR to explosive start

LIVE! Maha unveils EV policy, offers subsidy for buyers
LIVE! Maha unveils EV policy, offers subsidy for buyers

Shaurya Chakra awardee cop's mother to be deported to Pak
Shaurya Chakra awardee cop's mother to be deported to Pak

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have deported 60 Pakistanis, including the mother of a Shaurya Chakra awardee who was killed in a terror attack. The deportees, comprising wives and children of ex-militants, were taken to Punjab and will...

'Insaniyat Zindabad: If I Die Saving Them, So Be It'
'Insaniyat Zindabad: If I Die Saving Them, So Be It'

'I will do it again. I am ready to put my life in danger a second time. This is my land, this is my responsibility'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD