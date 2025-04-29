Major fire at Mumbai mall; nobody hurt, firefighting continues after 14 hrs

19:12

Firefighters dousing fire at the shopping mall in Mumbai's Bandra/ANI Photo





There was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident, they said.





The fire erupted around 4.10 am in the Link Square Mall located on Linking Road in Bandra West area, the officials said.





It was initially confined to the electronics goods showroom on the basement of the multi-storey building, but the flames later spread to the upper floors. Thick black smoke billowing from the building was visible from afar.





Photographs and videos of the blaze surfaced on social media.





"Around 4.50 am, the fire brigade tagged it as a level III (major) fire, but escalated it to level IV by 6.25 am, indicating its severity that called for extensive firefighting operation," a civic spokesperson said.





"Following a request from the Mumbai fire brigade, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilised and reached the spot at 7.50 am," he said. -- PTI

A major fire broke out in an electronics goods showroom in a mall in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Tuesday, and the firefighting operation is still underway after more than 14 hours, officials said.