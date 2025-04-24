HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Action should be so severe...: Pahalgam victim's father

Thu, 24 April 2025
08:55
Sanjay Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is still grappling with the loss of his son, Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Dwivedi, his son, along with his wife and sister-in-law, had visited a scenic spot known as 'mini Switzerland' in Pahalgam.Dwivedi said that Shubham's wife, who survived the attack, asked the terrorists to kill her as well.

However, they spared her life to use her as a witness to convey a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The family had stopped at a restaurant 7 km before reaching the destination. While they were having snacks, terrorists arrived and asked about their religious identity. After learning that Shubham was a Hindu, the terrorists shot him in the head.

Recounting the horror, Dwivedi told ANI, "...My son, his wife, and sister-in-law went to a place called 'mini Switzerland', which is at a high altitude, and we stopped at a restaurant, 7 km before that place. They were having some snacks when the terrorists came. They asked about whether you are Hindu or Muslin, and after that, they shot my son in the head. My daughter-in-law asked them to kill her as well, but they didn't. They told him that we are leaving you alive so that you can tell Modi about all this. We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar, and we have told him what we want."

In a heartbreaking response to the Pahalgam terror attack, his father demanded the harshest possible action against the perpetrators, asserting that "action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again."

"Strict action should be taken against the terrorists. They (terrorists) said to my daughter-in-law that we are not killing you so that you can tell it to Modi. Action should be so severe that their seven generations would never dare to kill anyone again," said Sanjay Dwivedi.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.   -- ANI

