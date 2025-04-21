HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When I met the pope at the Vatican...

Mon, 21 April 2025
Conrad K Sangma shares this image with Pope Francis and writes on X: "I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example. He was truly a People's Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls. His Papacy will be remembered and cherished as he advocated for peace across the world.

I also recall with nostalgia the historic moment I met with the Pope at the Vatican in December 2022, where I requested him to pray for the state, the nation and its people. Today, we have lost the Shepherd of the Church, a Global Leader, and the People's Pope. But his life will be an inspiration to all of us. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

