Shivaji Maharaj book row: Bad language by Shiv Sena MLA not acceptable, says Fadnavis

15:34

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the language used by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against the publisher of a book on Shivaji Maharaj is not acceptable, emphasising that respect for the Maratha king is universal.



Gaikwad kicked up a row as he threatened Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi over the phone, objecting to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being referred to by his first name in the Marathi book, originally penned by slain CPI leader Govind Pansare and published in 1988.



"Raising an issue over a book published 40 years ago is not right, and using such bad language is also not acceptable," Fadnavis told reporters in Trimbakeshwar.



He said Eknath Shinde (Deputy CM and Shiv Sena president) will give the right instructions to Gaikwad over the matter.



The publisher on Thursday alleged that Gaikwad issued death threats and hurled verbal abuse over the book Shivaji Kon Hota (Who Was Shivaji).



After his expletive-laden phone call to the publisher in which he threatened to "chop off" his tongue sparked outrage, Gaikwad has expressed regret, but maintained that the Maratha emperor should be addressed respectfully in the publication.



The Buldhana MLA, in a statement on Friday, said he had raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha that all institutions named after the Maratha emperor be renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



"I express regret over whatever objectionable remarks that I made against the publisher," he said.



He claimed that there are instances in the book where Shivaji has been addressed "disrespectfully".



"I don't have any objection to the book, but whoever has published it should address Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj respectfully," he said. -- PTI