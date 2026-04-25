Jadavpur University got global acclaim: Teachers' body on PM's remark

15:44

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Jadavpur University in West Bengal has become a "symbol of anarchy under the TMC's rule", its teachers' body on Saturday said the institute has been recognised globally as a centre of excellence, "despite severe financial constraints".



The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) highlighted that, alongside academics and research, the institute has played a significant role in advancing social justice.



It alleged that "despite fulfilling all criteria for being granted the 'Institute of Eminence' status, the university has been deprived of its due recognition".



At an election rally in Baruipur under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency limits on Friday, Modi referred to frequent unrest in Jadavpur University, saying the premier institution, once respected globally for its academic legacy, had become a "symbol of anarchy under the present dispensation".



"Jadavpur University was once spoken of with great respect. Its foundation was built on strong academic values. But today, people are being threatened, and students are being forced to protest," he said.



In a rebuttal of Modi's comments, JUTA said, "Jadavpur University was born out of the anti-British movement and carries forward the legacy of India's freedom struggle."



"Despite severe financial constraints, it has got global recognition as a centre of excellence through the sustained efforts of students, faculty, researchers, staff, officials and alumni," said the statement signed by JUTA Secretary Partha Pratim Roy.



It further claimed that funds under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) have not been released to the university by the Centre, while the state has also not woken up to the situation and address the issue of fund constraints.



The JUTA also expressed concern over alleged moves to dismantle the University Grants Commission, which it said would halt Central funding to public institutions.



It accused the Centre of "undermining public universities while extending support to private institutions such as Jio Institute." -- PTI