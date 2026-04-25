Post poll, TN CM Stalin leaves for Kodaikanal

12:46

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin left for a short trip to Kodaikanal on Saturday.



Stalin, who is the president of DMK, left by a chartered flight to Madurai and from there proceeded by road to Kodaikanal, a popular tourist destination in the state known for its serene lakes, hilly terrain and lush green fields. He was accompanied by his wife Durga and other family members.



His four-day break comes a couple of days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election concluded on April 23. He is scheduled to return to Chennai on April 29.



Stalin had campaigned hectically for the DMK and alliance candidates throughout the length and breadth of the state for over a month.



This is not the first time Stalin has visited Kodaikanal for a short break after the polls. He had visited this sequestered destination in 2021 following the conclusion of the Assembly election and again in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections were held.



His Deputy Chief Minister son, Udhayanidhi had already left for a short trip to Dubai along with his wife and daughter.



Both will return to the city much ahead of the counting of votes on May 4, a source in the DMK said. -- PTI