Bangladesh's poll body locks identity cards of Hasina, her family

Mon, 21 April 2025
21:44
Bangladesh's top election body has locked the National Identity Cards of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her nine family members. 

The NIDs of the 10 individuals, including Hasina, were locked through an official letter on February 16, signed by ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing at the Election Commission, Daily Star newspaper reported. 

The other members whose NIDs have been locked are Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed, daughter Saima Wazed, sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, Shaheen Siddiq, Bushra Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Tarique Ahmed Siddiq, state-run BSS news agency reported on Monday. 

According to officials, NID locking means its information can no longer be corrected, verified or changed. 

As the locked NIDs are unusable, Hasina and her nine family members will not get any NID-related services. 

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following large-scale anti-government protests that toppled her 16-year regime. 

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of the Bangladesh police recently submitted a request to the Interpol, seeking a red notice against 12 individuals, including Hasina. -- PTI

