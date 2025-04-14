HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vote bank ka virus: PM attacks Cong for opposing Waqf

Mon, 14 April 2025
13:24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress party of spreading "vote bank ka virus" for opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition party of treating the SC and ST community as "second-class citizens."

"Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them," PM Modi said in his address to the public in Hisar.

"In the time of Congress, the doors of the bank used to not even open for SC, ST, OBC; loan, welfare everything was just a dream, but now biggest beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts are SC, ST brothers and sisters," he added.

He further said that there were "lakhs of hectares of land" which is under the Waqf board, but the properties and assets have not been used properly to help the poor and the needy.

"There are lakhs of hectares of land in the name of Waqf. If benefits from Waqf properties had been given to the needy, it would have benefitted them. But on land mafia benefitted from these properties," the prime minister said.

TOP STORIES

IAF jets faced 'GPS spoofing' during Myanmar relief mission
LIVE! 'Choksi's human rights will be affected if extradited'

Hundreds cross Bhagirathi river to flee Murshidabad violence
IAF jets faced 'GPS spoofing' during Myanmar relief mission

GPS spoofing is considered to be a form of cyber attack that includes generating false GPS signals. The false signals result in misleading the navigation equipment which creates a significant risk to aircraft.

Hundreds cross Bhagirathi river to flee Murshidabad violence
Hundreds cross Bhagirathi river to flee Murshidabad violence

Several areas in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur and Shamsherganj, have witnessed violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that spiralled into communal violence, sparking the exodus.

'Will blow up his car': Salman Khan gets fresh death threat
'Will blow up his car': Salman Khan gets fresh death threat

An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors about the message, based on which the Worli police here registered a case against the unidentified person under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the...

Ambedkar advocated division of these Indian states
Ambedkar advocated division of these Indian states

Ambedkar argued that smaller states would allow citizens to have more control over public spending and governance.

