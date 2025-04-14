Vote bank ka virus: PM attacks Cong for opposing Waqf

13:24





"Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them," PM Modi said in his address to the public in Hisar.





"In the time of Congress, the doors of the bank used to not even open for SC, ST, OBC; loan, welfare everything was just a dream, but now biggest beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts are SC, ST brothers and sisters," he added.





He further said that there were "lakhs of hectares of land" which is under the Waqf board, but the properties and assets have not been used properly to help the poor and the needy.





"There are lakhs of hectares of land in the name of Waqf. If benefits from Waqf properties had been given to the needy, it would have benefitted them. But on land mafia benefitted from these properties," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress party of spreading "vote bank ka virus" for opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition party of treating the SC and ST community as "second-class citizens."