10:20

A Swiss firm, IQAir, has ranked Kathmandu as the most polluted city in the world on Tuesday. As per their website, the city of Kathmandu recorded an AQI of 279, which comes in the range of "very unhealthy". According to IQAir, It recorded PM 2.5 at 204.5 ug/m3and PM10 at 233.5 ug/m3.