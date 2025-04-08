Victory for all state govts: Stalin on SC's rap on guv

12:34





The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said reservation of 10 Bills by him for consideration of the President was in contravention of constitutional provisions.





A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that under Article 200 of the Constitution, the governor does not possess any discretion and has to mandatorily act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.





Article 200 of the Constitution deals with assent to Bills. The bench said the governor cannot withhold assent and adopt the concept of absolute veto or pocket veto.





It said the governor is obligated to adopt one course of action -- give assent to Bills, withhold assent or reserve for the consideration of the President.

TN CM Stalin describes as 'historic' the Supreme Court verdict on governor's assent to Assembly bills. "The SC verdict on governor's assent for bills a victory not just for Tamil Nadu but all state govts in India," says Stalin.