Follow Rediff on:      
Surprise Surprise, UP Top State For NSE New Investor Registrations

Tue, 08 April 2025
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top state in terms of new investor registrations in the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on the National Stock Exchange.

According to the NSE, UP added 29.5 lakh new investors in FY25, comprising 14 per cent of new additions. Maharashtra and Gujarat have the second and third-highest number of new investor registrations at 26.2 lakh and 17.2 lakh, respectively.

The top five states command 48 per cent of new registrations. Delhi-NCR, with 12.2 lakh new registrations, tops the list among districts, followed by Mumbai, which had 8.5 lakh, and Bengaluru, with 3 lakh. 

Maharashtra has the highest number of unique investors at 1.84 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.3 crore, and Gujarat at 99 lakh. Mizoram showed the highest growth in the number of unique investors in the past 12 months, growing from 0.2 to 0.3 lakh or 54 per cent. The total number of unique investors is 11.3 crore, up from 9.2 crore in the previous financial year. 

The total market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies grew by 7 per cent from Rs 384 trillion in FY24 to Rs 411 trillion in FY25. The total number of companies listed on the NSE is at 2,720, of which 2,110 are from the mainboard and the remaining are on its Emerge platform for listing small and medium enterprises. 

The market capitalisation of NSE Emerge firms now stands at Rs 1.8 trillion as of March 2025, which has risen from Rs 1.2 trillion in the previous financial year. -- Business Standard 

