HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee Erases 2025 Gains, Logs Steepest Single-Day Fall In 26 Months

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
08:53
image
The rupee saw its steepest single-day decline in around 26 months amid global trade war tensions, erasing all its gains of 2025.

Fears over global trade tensions escalated after China implemented retaliatory tariffs on US goods.
 
On Monday, April 7, 2025, the local currency depreciated by 0.6 per cent -- the worst fall since February 6, 2023 -- to settle at 85.84 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.24.
 
The rupee was one of the worst performing Asian currencies on Monday. The Philippines peso depreciated the most with 1.1 per cent fall during the day.
 
Till the time tariffs talks are there, the market is expected to remain volatile. The RBI was there in the initial hours of trading. We saw some selling from foreign banks as well. However, key levels were protected, with the RBI protecting it (rupee) around 85 levels, said a dealer at a private bank.
 
The domestic currency erased all its gains for the year, registering a 0.2 per cent fall during the current calendar year so far.
 
On Friday, the rupee had surged past the 85 per dollar mark, reaching 84.95 intraday. The rupee ended the day with a gain of 0.44 per cent.
 
In March, the rupee had regained strength against the dollar, buoyed by inflows after hitting new lows earlier in the year. It had recovered from nearly 88 per dollar to recoup all losses for the calendar year.
 
Foreign exchange market participants said the rupee is expected to be volatile for a few sessions. However, it is seen stabilising around 85.50 per dollar mark in the medium term.

Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast outside BJP leader's home in Punjab
LIVE! Blast outside BJP leader's home in Punjab

Markets In Meltdown: What Should You Do?
Markets In Meltdown: What Should You Do?

'Investors should continue with their SIPs, especially during market corrections.''For those looking to start new SIPs, beginning with large-cap funds is a prudent strategy, followed by flexi-cap and value-oriented approaches.'

India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?
India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?

The latest spike in the Vix is a sign that investors are visibly rattled by global developments and fear a further drawdown in stock prices, experts said.

IPL PIX: Krunal upstages Hardik as RCB edge MI
IPL PIX: Krunal upstages Hardik as RCB edge MI

Spinner Krunal Pandya upstaged brother Hardik as Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as markets crash
Trump threatens more tariffs on China as markets crash

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday warned of new and significantly higher tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing does not withdraw a recent 34 per cent retaliatory tariff hike, threatening to end all ongoing talks with China.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD