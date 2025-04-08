HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
J-K Assembly adjourned following ruckus over Waqf Bill

Tue, 08 April 2025
11:47
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for half-an-hour following a ruckus in the House by National Conference (NC), Congress, and PDP members over the disallowance of adjournment of the business to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill. 

This is the second consecutive day on which the treasury benches did not allow the House to function. As the House assembled for the day, NC members led by Salman Sagar and Peoples Conference member Sajad Gani Lone raised the issue of adjourning the Budget Session to discuss the Bill in the House. 

As Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked them to allow the Question Hour to start, the members of NC, Congress, PDP, and several independent MLAs trooped close to the well of the House and raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the "black law".

