Saif a better cook, I can't even boil an egg: Kareena

Thu, 03 April 2025
14:44
Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan says she and actor-husband have got into the habit of cooking at home, but he is any day a better cook.
The actor was speaking at the launch of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book The Commonsense Diet on Wednesday.

"There's nothing like a home-cooked meal after a hard day's work. I mean, now Saif and I have started cooking ourselves. 

"We enjoy it quite like that, so we kind of also made it a way of life like that. And somehow it just is affecting our personality. Saif is a better cook, that's for sure. I can't even boil an egg," she said.

Kareena, 44, said she isn't choosy about her food choices and even doesn't mind eating the same thing, like her comfort food khichdi, for days.

"If I don't eat khichdi for three days, I actually start craving it... My cook is exhausted because he's (like I want to eat) the same food for 10-15 days... I'd be really happy to eat khichdi five days a week. It keeps me happy with that little dollop of ghee on it," she added. 

The actor also revealed that one dish the Kapoor family is obsessed with. 

"Paaya soup," she said, calling it a "golden dish" for the family. -- PTI 

