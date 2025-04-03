HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Don't sport Kumkum: DMK's A Raja tells partymen

Thu, 03 April 2025
12:50
Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja has 'advised' his party cadres to avoid sporting kumkum and using wrist thread when they wear the party dhoti and said a political party without ideology will only face destruction and an example was the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Addressing a party event, Raja said he was not averse to belief in God and party founder C N Annadurai had himself said that God could be seen in the smile of the poor people. 

"But, when you sport pottu (kumkum) and wear kayiru (thread, worn over wrist) and when the Sanghis (RSS members) too do it, it becomes difficult to differentiate," Raja said days ago addressing the event in the Nilgiris district and a video clip of his purported address has gone viral in the social media.

Further, the DMK deputy general secretary said that at least those belonging to the student's wing should "please remove the pottu."

However, Raja made it clear that he was not asking them to not worship God and added that if their parents were to apply Vibuthi (sacred ash) on their forehead, they may accept it. (Traditionally, vibuthi is applied on the forehead of young people by elders as a mark of blessings.)

However, once they wear the party dhoti they should remove symbols such as the kumkum, Raja said and underscored that ideology is very important for a political party and a political party without ideology will only face destruction and an example was the AIADMK.

Asked on Raja asking cadres to avoid sporting kumum, DMK leader and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, who sports kumkum all the time, asserted that his party president M K Stalin has not said anything like that and it was Raja's personal view. 

A Raja had in the past stoked controversy by likening Sanatana dharma with HIV/AIDS.

Condemning Raja's remarks, the Tamil Nadu BJP asked when the DMK will stop hurting religious beliefs. Accusing Raja of continuously trivialising Hindu religion, the BJP said the DMK leader has now gone one step forward and asked the student's wing to not sport tilak/kumkum. -- PTI

