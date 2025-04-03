HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
8 persons die after inhaling toxic gas inside well in MP

Thu, 03 April 2025
21:19
Eight persons died after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside a well when they entered the water body to clean it in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a senior official said. 

The incident took place in the Chaigaon Makhan area when eight persons entered the well to clean it on the occasion of 'Gangour' festival and got trapped inside, Khandwa collector Rishav Gupta and SP Manoj Kumar Rai told reporters. 

They wanted to clean the water body for immersion of idols during the festival, Gupta said. 

All eight died possibly due to the inhalation of a poisonous gas emanating from the well and their bodies were later fished out, said the officials. -- PTI

