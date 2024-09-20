RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

'Kashmir Needs A Bal Thackeray'

September 20, 2024  12:50
image
As Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com arrives at Mazbug bridge near Doabgah village, an Indian Army hoarding greets him with the slogan, 'Aap Ka Mulk, Aap Ki Fauj, Aap Ka Camp.'

Doabgah made it to the headlines when Afzal Guru, who's from this village, was convicted in the Parliament attack case of December 13, 2001 and hanged to death on February 9, 2013, at Tihar jail in New Delhi.

Afzal was buried in Tihar jail but his family could not attend the last rites as the Manmohan Singh government informed them via speed post which did not reach on time.

Eleven years on, Afzal's brother Aijaz Ahmad Guroo has decided to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Bangladesh struggle; India on top
1st Test Updates: Bangladesh struggle; India on top

LIVE! Tirupati prasadam row: Minister calls for probe
LIVE! Tirupati prasadam row: Minister calls for probe

How many judges' appointment is pending, SC asks govt
How many judges' appointment is pending, SC asks govt

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to provide information about the numbers and names reiterated by the apex court Collegium for appointment as judges in higher judiciary with reasons why they were not considered so far and at...

'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'

'Abhaya Di was one of the best seniors we could have.''She secured a seat in chest medicine which is huge in India, where only 10-20 seats are available for the general category.''Such a talent was destroyed ruthlessly.'

SC raps K'taka HC judge over 'objectionable' remarks
SC raps K'taka HC judge over 'objectionable' remarks

In a viral video of the court proceedings, the judge was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer on Thursday and reportedly made some objectionable comments.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances