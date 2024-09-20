



Doabgah made it to the headlines when Afzal Guru, who's from this village, was convicted in the Parliament attack case of December 13, 2001 and hanged to death on February 9, 2013, at Tihar jail in New Delhi.





Afzal was buried in Tihar jail but his family could not attend the last rites as the Manmohan Singh government informed them via speed post which did not reach on time.





Eleven years on, Afzal's brother Aijaz Ahmad Guroo has decided to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.





As/Rediff.com arrives at Mazbug bridge near Doabgah village, an Indian Army hoarding greets him with the slogan, 'Aap Ka Mulk, Aap Ki Fauj, Aap Ka Camp.'