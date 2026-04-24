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BJP once again betrayed Punjab: Kejriwal on 7 MPs' exit

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party had once again betrayed the people of Punjab after seven Rajya Sabha MPs quit the party.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, "The BJP has once again betrayed Punjabis."

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak said they were joining the BJP.

Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction.

Chadha said several Rajya Sabha MPs, including disgruntled party leader Swati Maliwal and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, had also quit AAP.

He claimed that seven out of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned from the party -- PTI

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