BSE Sensex top losers today

18:27

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday, falling for the third consecutive day, as a sharp rally in crude prices and massive selling in IT counters weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.



Unabated foreign fund outflows, a negative trend in global markets amid prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz added to the gloom.



The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 999.79 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 76,664.21. During the day, it plunged 1,260.13 points or 1.62 per cent to 76,403.87.



A total of 2,905 stocks declined, while 1,326 advanced and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.



The wider gauge NSE Nifty slumped 275.10 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 23,897.95.



On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,829.33 points, or 2.33 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 455.6 points, or 1.87 per cent.



From the Sensex constituents, Infosys dived 7.09 per cent after its revenue growth forecast for FY27 came in lower than market expectations.



HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were also among the major laggards.