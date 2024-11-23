RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shinde Sena flexes its muscles

November 23, 2024  10:22
image
On Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results, BJP leader Tarun Chugh says, "Early trends are indicating that BJP lead alliance will cross the 200 mark in Maharashtra. In Jharkhand, our alliance will form a full majority government. The public has given its blessings based on the work done by PM Modi and made it clear that they don't want 'tukde-tukde' gang parties which cause a divide in the society."

Mahayuti: 205, MVA: 51
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MAHAYUTI LEADS IN OVER 200 SEATS
LIVE! MAHAYUTI LEADS IN OVER 200 SEATS

Test Updates: Aus 104 all out; India take 46-run lead
Test Updates: Aus 104 all out; India take 46-run lead

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

MVA heading for ROUT in Maharashtra
MVA heading for ROUT in Maharashtra

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 199 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads
Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads

Jharkhand was witnessing a return of the incumbent government as the Opposition BJP-led NDA was trailing the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances