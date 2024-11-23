Shinde Sena flexes its muscles



Mahayuti: 205, MVA: 51

On Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results, BJP leader Tarun Chugh says, "Early trends are indicating that BJP lead alliance will cross the 200 mark in Maharashtra. In Jharkhand, our alliance will form a full majority government. The public has given its blessings based on the work done by PM Modi and made it clear that they don't want 'tukde-tukde' gang parties which cause a divide in the society."