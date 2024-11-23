Maybe public expects more from us: Cong on Maha results

Maybe public expects more from us: Cong on Maha resultsNovember 23, 2024 11:19
On Maharashtra election results, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "Maharashtra election results are opposite to our expectations. There is no doubt that we could have done better. At the same time, we are happy that we have performed well in Jharkhand and we are going to repeat govt in the state. Maharashtra elections have been disappointing. In Maharashtra, our campaign was good but maybe the public expects more from us and we will deliver on their expectations."