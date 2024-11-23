Maha Cong chief Nana Patole scrapes through in Sakoli, wins by 208 votes





Patole, the incumbent Congress MLA from Sakoli, polled 96,795 votes, while his challenger from BJP, Avinash Brahmankar, came tantalisingly close to bagging 96,587 votes.





Independent nominee Somadatta Karanjekar was a distant third, bagging 18,309 votes.





While Patole managed to save the face with the thin margin, the Congress unit led by him and the Maha Vikas Aghadi were routed by the BJP-led Mahayuti in the one-sided contest. -- PTI

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole survived a scare from his nearest BJP rival in the Sakoli assembly constituency but managed to win the tight contest by a narrow margin of 208 votes.