Maha Cong chief Nana Patole scrapes through in Sakoli, wins by 208 votes

November 23, 2024  23:18
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole survived a scare from his nearest BJP rival in the Sakoli assembly constituency but managed to win the tight contest by a narrow margin of 208 votes. 

Patole, the incumbent Congress MLA from Sakoli, polled 96,795 votes, while his challenger from BJP, Avinash Brahmankar, came tantalisingly close to bagging 96,587 votes. 

Independent nominee Somadatta Karanjekar was a distant third, bagging 18,309 votes. 

While Patole managed to save the face with the thin margin, the Congress unit led by him and the Maha Vikas Aghadi were routed by the BJP-led Mahayuti in the one-sided contest. -- PTI
The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

Uddhav Thackeray, who played the bold gambit of taking on the ally Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and forged an unlikely alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, was on Saturday left struggling to make sense of his...

'More than 9.5% new voters have been added to the electoral voters' list compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.''This led to an increase in about 5% to 6% in total votes polled for this assembly election.''That has tilted hugely in our...

'Pro-incumbency worked big time for the ruling party.''It has never happened in the past of pro-incumbency working so much for the ruling party.'

