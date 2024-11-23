Cong wins Nanded in recounting, retains LS tally

UPDATE: Congress candidate Ravindra Chavan on Saturday won the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll defeating his nearest rival Santukrao Hambarde of the Bharatiya Janata Party, an official said.





Chavan, who was seen losing to Hambarde, finally won with a margin of 1,457 votes after the votes were recounted in Nanded. Chavan polled 5,86,788 votes while Hambarde garnered 5,85,331 votes, the official said.





The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan is his son.





Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the Nanded seat as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan who was then with the Congress.





Chikhalikar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Nanded to Vasant Chavan by more than 59,000 votes.





While Ashok Chavan joined the BJP in February this year, Chikhalikar is now with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and is contesting the assembly poll from Loha in Nanded, which he has represented twice as an MLA. -- PTI