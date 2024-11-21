Actress Kasthuri released from jail





On her release from the prison, Kasthuri thanked all those who made her a 'raging storm,' an indirect reference to some of the people who opposed her, that eventually led to her imprisonment following a police case based on a complaint.





She said hers had been a 'small voice,' but she had now been transformed into a 'raging storm.'





Kasthuri thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, her friends, legal team and all those who had voiced their support for her including some political leaders.





She said she was treated well at the Puzhal prison.





According to the bail conditions, she should appear at the Egmore police station every day. She had been arrested from Hyderabad on November 16 by a Chennai police team after the Madras high court Madurai bench rejected her anticipatory bail petition.





Several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been invoked against her, including a provision related to promoting enmity between different groups of people.





Kasthuri, while speaking in support of Brahmins at a protest here on November 3, had alleged that some Telugu speaking people, who had come to the state centuries ago to serve the then rulers, though now claimed to be Tamils, do not accept Tamil Brahmins as Tamils. -- PTI

