RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actress Kasthuri released from jail

November 21, 2024  23:58
Actress Kasthuri/File image
Actress Kasthuri/File image
Actress Kasthuri was released from the Puzhal Central Prison here on Thursday, a day after she was granted conditional bail by a court in a case of alleged derogatory comment against Telugu speaking people. 

On her release from the prison, Kasthuri thanked all those who made her a 'raging storm,' an indirect reference to some of the people who opposed her, that eventually led to her imprisonment following a police case based on a complaint. 

She said hers had been a 'small voice,' but she had now been transformed into a 'raging storm.' 

Kasthuri thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, her friends, legal team and all those who had voiced their support for her including some political leaders. 

She said she was treated well at the Puzhal prison. 

According to the bail conditions, she should appear at the Egmore police station every day. She had been arrested from Hyderabad on November 16 by a Chennai police team after the Madras high court Madurai bench rejected her anticipatory bail petition. 

Several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been invoked against her, including a provision related to promoting enmity between different groups of people. 

Kasthuri, while speaking in support of Brahmins at a protest here on November 3, had alleged that some Telugu speaking people, who had come to the state centuries ago to serve the then rulers, though now claimed to be Tamils, do not accept Tamil Brahmins as Tamils. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha final voter turnout revised to 66.05%
LIVE! Maha final voter turnout revised to 66.05%

US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others including his nephew Sagar have been charged with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power,...

ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Hamas official
ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Hamas official

The charges include -- starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health, intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population, other inhumane acts as crimes...

'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'

'There are 7,000 guns which are in the hands of the armed militia of the Kuki and Meitei communities.'

Will Rain Threaten Perth Test?
Will Rain Threaten Perth Test?

Rain is expected to influence the first morning of play on Friday, with a 25% chance of showers forecast.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances