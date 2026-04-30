HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets dive nearly 1% over high crude oil prices

Thu, 30 April 2026
Share:
16:21
image
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday as crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. During the day, it plunged 1,237.5 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 76,258.86, but recovered some of the losses in the second half of the session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.52 per cent lower at USD 116.2 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,468.42 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Indian markets closed a volatile session with a clear shift in intra-day sentiment, where early panic selling was gradually absorbed, leading to a disciplined recovery from the lows. The Nifty-50 opened with a sharp gap down near the crucial 24,000 support, reflecting weak global cues and a risk-off undertone.

"Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and Brent crude surging above USD 120 triggered concerns around inflation, currency stability, and margin pressures. This was further aggravated by the rupee hitting record lows, accelerating FII outflows and weakening overall sentiment," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC assessing repoll plea in 77 booths in Bengal
LIVE! EC assessing repoll plea in 77 booths in Bengal

Alert in Nagpur after radioactive threat at RSS hq
Alert in Nagpur after radioactive threat at RSS hq

Nagpur is on high alert after an anonymous letter claimed radioactive material was planted at key locations, including the RSS headquarters and a BJP office. Police are investigating the threat, with extensive searches underway.

Not necessary to humiliate me by arrest: Cong's Khera in SC
Not necessary to humiliate me by arrest: Cong's Khera in SC

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea for anticipatory bail in a case related to allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

Mumbai To Experience 30-Hour Water Cut on May 5-6
Mumbai To Experience 30-Hour Water Cut on May 5-6

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 30-hour water supply shutdown across parts of Mumbai between May 5 and May 6, 2026, for essential water tunnel connection and maintenance.

Heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Bengaluru; 10 dead
Heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Bengaluru; 10 dead

Heavy rains in Bengaluru resulted in ten fatalities due to wall collapses, electrocution, and structural damage. The storm uprooted trees, flooded key areas, and disrupted traffic, prompting authorities to issue a rain alert for the next...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO