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Very good order for family, mom, kids: Sunjay Kapur's sis

Thu, 30 April 2026
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Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur has welcomed the Delhi High Court order allowing the interim injunction plea filed by the children of Karisma Kapoor and restraining the creation of third-party rights over the assets.

Mandhira Kapur told ANI that this is a very good order for her mother and the family.

"The next step is the forensic of the will to be done. Justice has been done... We are very happy with the first step towards this entire fight... Technically, these are my mother's assets... We are more worried about the assets being dissipated; they need to come back to the family. The kids need to be looked after... This is a very good order for the family, my mother and the kids," she said.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the interim injunction plea of Karisma Kapoor's children, directing maintenance of the status quo on the estate of late Sunjay Kapur and restraining the creation of third-party rights over the assets. -- ANI

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