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EC assessing repoll plea in 77 booths in Bengal

Thu, 30 April 2026
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The Election Commission is actively looking into demands for repolling in 77 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district after the second phase of West Bengal elections held on April 29, an official said on Thursday.

The poll panel received 32 complaints of repolling from Falta, followed by Diamond Harbour (29), Magrahat (13) and three from Budge Budge, he said.

Demands for repolling are generally made by political parties, candidates, polling agents, or even observers, citing specific irregularities such as EVM malfunction, booth capturing, intimidation, or violation of the secrecy of voting.

"The complaints, which surfaced soon after polling concluded on Wednesday, include allegations of EVM tampering, use of substances on machines, and attempts to obstruct surveillance cameras. In view of the volume and nature of complaints, the Commission is taking no chances," a senior official told PTI.

Acting on the reports, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to carry out on-ground inspections before any decision on re-polling is finalised, the official said.

Gupta is currently conducting on-ground inspections to decide on possible re-polls in several booths, he said, adding that he is also holding talks with other observers. -- PTI

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