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Mojtaba Khamenei vows to end 'enemy's abuses' in Hormuz

Thu, 30 April 2026
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Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday asserted that Tehran will ensure security in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and counter what he described as hostile activities in the region amid geopolitical tensions due to the Islamic Republic's recent confrontation with the US and the power struggle between the two sides over the virtual control of the strategic waterway.

In his message, issued by Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), on the occasion of Persian Gulf Day, the Iranian Supreme Leader highlighted the geopolitical and economic importance of the Persian Gulf, calling it a "divine blessing" that has shaped regional identity and serves as a crucial artery for global trade via the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

"A blessing beyond a body of water that has shaped part of our identity and civilisation and, in addition to being a point of connection between nations, has created a vital and unique path for the global economy in the Strait of Hormuz and then the Sea of Oman," Khamenei said.

"This strategic capital has aroused the greed of many devils in past centuries, and the history of repeated aggressions by European and American foreigners, insecurities, losses, and numerous threats to the countries of the region are just a corner of the sinister plans of the world's arrogant powers against the inhabitants of the Persian Gulf region," he added.

Khamenei accused Western powers, particularly the United States, of destabilising the region, claiming that foreign military presence has historically led to insecurity and conflict and further asserted that recent developments demonstrate the inability of external actors to guarantee stability in the Gulf. He also emphasised Iran's intent to play a dominant role in safeguarding maritime routes. -- ANI

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