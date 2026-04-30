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Today's Chanakya predicts mega debut for Vijay; BJP to win 7 seats in Keralam

Thu, 30 April 2026
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JUST IN: Today's Chanakya exit poll numbers are out for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Keralam.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance is projected to retain a strong edge with 39% (±3%) vote share and around 125 (±11) seats.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam+ trails at 27% (±3%) and 45 (±11) seats, while Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerges as a significant player with 30% (±3%) and 63 (±11) seats, potentially reshaping opposition dynamics.

The half-way mark in TN assembly is 118.

In the 140-seat Keralam Assembly, a tight contest is indicated between the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front.

The UDF is projected at 40% (±3%) and 69 (±9) seats, narrowly ahead of the LDF at 38% (±3%) and 64 (±9) seats.

The BJP+ may secure 20% (±3%) and 7 (±4) seats.

In Assam, the BJP+ appears firmly in control with 50% (±3%) vote share and 102 (±9) seats, while the Congress+ is estimated at 38% (±3%) and 23 (±9) seats, with others remaining marginal.

The total number of seats in the Assam Assembly is 126 and the majority mark is 64.

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