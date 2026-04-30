Today's Chanakya predicts mega debut for Vijay; BJP to win 7 seats in Keralam

18:15

JUST IN: Today's Chanakya exit poll numbers are out for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Keralam.



In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance is projected to retain a strong edge with 39% (±3%) vote share and around 125 (±11) seats.



The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam+ trails at 27% (±3%) and 45 (±11) seats, while Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerges as a significant player with 30% (±3%) and 63 (±11) seats, potentially reshaping opposition dynamics.



The half-way mark in TN assembly is 118.



In the 140-seat Keralam Assembly, a tight contest is indicated between the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front.



The UDF is projected at 40% (±3%) and 69 (±9) seats, narrowly ahead of the LDF at 38% (±3%) and 64 (±9) seats.



The BJP+ may secure 20% (±3%) and 7 (±4) seats.



In Assam, the BJP+ appears firmly in control with 50% (±3%) vote share and 102 (±9) seats, while the Congress+ is estimated at 38% (±3%) and 23 (±9) seats, with others remaining marginal.



The total number of seats in the Assam Assembly is 126 and the majority mark is 64.