Exit polls a racket, have no faith in them: Jairam Ramesh

19:08

He said polling has become an exercise and no one knows who is getting the exit polls done and what is their sample survey.





He also cited the examples of the 2021 exit poll results for West Bengal and how everyone got it wrong.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said he has no faith in exit polls and dubbed them a 'racket', claiming that a majority of them have lost their credibility."I have no faith in exit polls," Ramesh said, when asked to comment on the exit poll results."Exit polls are a racket," he asserted, alleging that they are being done at the behest of some.On the high voting percentage in West Bengal, the Congress leader said West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have always been high polling states and now that very high polling is marginally higher."I don't read much into this. We were fighting against the Election Commission also, as the EC has not been a neutral party in this election. He has become a player in this election."The Election Commission has never been a more compromised EC under (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar," he told reporters, alleging that the 'rot' started during the term of Kumar's predecessor."This man is not a neutral observer. There are nine charges against him in our notice given in Parliament for the removal of the CEC," Ramesh said.Asked what the opposition would do in case its notice for the removal of CEC Kumar is rejected again by the Chair, Ramesh said, "We will keep going against him till he is removed. We will continue our efforts to get him removed."The Congress leader also said people's voting rights have been snatched in West Bengal, with names of lakhs removed from the voter list. --