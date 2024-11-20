This voting booth won hearts!





At the Kanya Vidya Mandir centre Santa Cruz West, a shamiana had been put up and there were volunteers at the gate to guide every voter to the right booth.





A shamiana has been set up to provide adequate shade, there were multiple booths to ensure no one had to wait very long. Volunteers were politely guiding people to the relevant booths and wheelchairs and special booths were available for those who could not walk.





At the voting booth, everyone who presented a voting slip carrying the symbol of a voting party were asked by the official accepting the slip to tear that bit out before presenting it.





The official had even bought a paint brush using which they neatly marked each finger instead of the smear it used to be in previous elections.





A senior citizen had come to exercise her right and, even as her car door opened, a wheelchair was at the ready for her convenience. She struggled into it, stepped by her son, who then walked next to her to her voting station.





"She has voted in every election," he says proudly. "It is my duty,' she said humbly as she struggled out of the wheelchair to get into the car after casting her vote.

Like we are hearing from many people who stepped out to vote, the process has been organised to ensure the ease and comfort of the voter.