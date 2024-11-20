RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

This voting booth won hearts!

November 20, 2024  21:02
Like we are hearing from many people who stepped out to vote, the process has been organised to ensure the ease and comfort of the voter.

At the Kanya Vidya Mandir centre Santa Cruz West, a shamiana had been put up and there were volunteers at the gate to guide every voter to the right booth.

A shamiana has been set up to provide adequate shade, there were multiple booths to ensure no one had to wait very long. Volunteers were politely guiding people to the relevant booths and wheelchairs and special booths were available for those who could not walk.

At the voting booth, everyone who presented a voting slip carrying the symbol of a voting party were asked by the official accepting the slip to tear that bit out before presenting it.

The official had even bought a paint brush using which they neatly marked each finger instead of the smear it used to be in previous elections.

A senior citizen had come to exercise her right and, even as her car door opened, a wheelchair was at the ready for her convenience. She struggled into it, stepped by her son, who then walked next to her to her voting station.

"She has voted in every election," he says proudly. "It is my duty,' she said humbly as she struggled out of the wheelchair to get into the car after casting her vote.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC seizures amount to Rs 707 cr during Maha polls
LIVE! EC seizures amount to Rs 707 cr during Maha polls

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown
India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

India defend women's ACT title, beat Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in final

Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout
Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout

The Election Commission expressed disappointment over the continued low voter turnout in urban areas of Maharashtra despite their efforts to increase participation. Despite motivational campaigns and measures for ease of voting, cities...

India, China to work on 'roadmap' to rebuild trust
India, China to work on 'roadmap' to rebuild trust

India and China have agreed to work towards a "roadmap" for rebuilding mutual trust following the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances