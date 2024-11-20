RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'So much better this time'

November 20, 2024  09:03
Water was made available, fans were on, inside this polling centre
A new polling station has been introduced for voters of a large housing society in Thane (W). For every single election earlier, Assembly or Lok Sabha, voters had to queue up at a nearby school. This time, the EC has opened up a business park for voting, with just two booths. But, as the polling officer says, "Crowd management is so much easier here. The school was always crowded and the corridors did not have fans. We are on duty since 6 am and it during the Lok Sabha polls, it was horrible."

Water at the booth, auto drop and pick-up (by calling on a specific numbers, for senior citizens and handicapped) is also available for these two centres. 
