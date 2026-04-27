'Bengal will take revenge for cutting 90 lakh votes'

14:45

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the people of Bengal will take revenge from Bharatiya Janata Party for cutting 90 lakhs votes in the state during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.



Ahead of the ongoing assembly elections, Kejriwal alleged large-scale voter list manipulation in the state.



Addressing a public interaction in Kolkata, Kejriwal said, "I want to extend my best wishes to Mamata Banerjee for these elections. I congratulate the people of West Bengal for the way they are fighting against this dictatorship. In the last two days, the atmosphere I have seen in the state, it appears that the people of Bengal will take revenge for cutting 90 lakhs votes in the state.



His remarks come amid a charged political atmosphere in the state, with political parties intensifying their campaign. The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal will end today as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. -- ANI