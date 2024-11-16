Ajit targets Sharad Pawar's wife, says how is she...

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is locked in an electoral battle against his nephew Yugendra Pawar in Baramati, on Saturday said his aunt Pratibha Pawar never campaigned in the past but is doing so for his rival now.





Addressing a rally in Baramati, Ajit Pawar, the head of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sought to know his aunt's "sudden affinity" towards her grandnephew Yugendra, who has been fielded by her husband Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP from the family's home turf.





The senior Pawar, however, said that the entire family campaigns during elections.





Election fever has reached its peak in Baramati in the last phase of the campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls with both - the ruling NCP as well as opposition NCP-SP leaving no stone unturned.





Family members on both sides of the divide are currently reaching out to voters.





Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha, who generally keeps away from politics, and Supriya Sule's daughter Revati are also canvassing for Yugendra, who is the son of Ajit Pawar's brother.





This is the first assembly election after the NCP' split in July last year.





Addressing residents of Pansarewadi village in Baramati taluka, Ajit Pawar said, "From 1991, you chose me as your MLA. Did you see Pratibha kaki coming for campaigning? So how come sudden affinity is shown towards the grandnephew, I fail to understand. I will ask Pratibha kaki about this once the elections are over." -- PTI