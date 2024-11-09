Schoolgirl poisoned by 3 youths in UP's Pilibhit; hospitalised





Ramgopal, a resident of Suswar village, reported that his niece, the 13-year-old daughter of Ramautar from Devipura village in Gajraula area, was attacked around 9 am near JMB College, they said.





The three youths allegedly stopped her on the road and forced her to consume a poisonous substance before fleeing, the police said.





City circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi told reporters the incident appears to be linked to a land dispute.





"The victim's father has an ongoing land division dispute with her uncle. The accused, holding a grudge over this issue, reportedly stopped the girl and forced her to consume poison," Chaturvedi said.





He added that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.





Superintendent of police Avinash Pandey said, "We are gathering evidence based on the CCTV footage and surveillance data. Four police teams have been formed and action will be taken against the accused if the incident is verified."





The girl was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, but the doctors have since reported her condition as stable, the police said.





Chaturvedi visited the hospital to check on the victim and assured her family of prompt action. -- PTI

