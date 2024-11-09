RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Big leaders....: Ajit on Modi skipping Baramati visit

November 09, 2024  00:33
File image
File image
Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature generally do not hold campaign rallies in smaller places, and hence Modi would not be coming to Baramati. 

Pawar is contesting the November 20 state assembly elections from his Baramati seat. 

Asked by reporters why he did not invite Modi to hold a public meeting in his support, Ajit said when leaders like Modi campaign, their rallies are organised at district headquarters, and not at tehsil places. 

"People from tehsils go and attend the rally. A rally in Pune will be for the entire district which includes Baramati," he said. 

Asked why Modi had held a rally in Baramati in 2019, he said then the objective was to defeat "a candidate named Ajit Pawar". 

Pawar, as part of the NCP led by his uncle Sharad Pawar then, was in the opposition camp in 2019. 

"This time, Modi does not have to defeat that person. He wants to make him win and that is why they are not holding a rally," said Ajit in a lighter vein. 

On Thursday, Ajit Pawar had said he did not request Modi to come to Baramati constituency because the fight there is within the family. 

Pawar is contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the candidate of the rival Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA

Sanju Samson became the first Indian to hit two consecutive hundreds in T20 Internationals to power the visitors to a thumping 60-run victory against South Africa.

LIVE! Big leaders....: Ajit on Modi skipping Baramati visit
LIVE! Big leaders....: Ajit on Modi skipping Baramati visit

New bench to decide on AMU minority status, rules SC
New bench to decide on AMU minority status, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a fresh bench and overruled the 1967 judgment that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created...

J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists

The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of some Kannada news portals have been booked for allegedly spreading fake news linking a farmer's suicide to land disputes with Waqf Board, police said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances