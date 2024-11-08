RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

TV actor battling depression ends life in Mumbai flat

November 08, 2024  19:11
image
A 35-year-old television actor allegedly committed suicide at his house in the western suburb of Goregaon here, police said on Friday. 

Actor Nitin Kumar Satyapal Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment in the Yashodham area on Wednesday, an official said. 

Singh had been suffering from depression for the last couple of years, as he was unable to find work in television and films, he said, adding that he was undergoing treatment for the condition. 

Singh's wife had taken their daughter to a park. 

She found the flat locked from the inside, and she didn't get any response from him, the official said. 

She eventually managed to enter the flat and found him hanging, he said. 

The actor was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TV actor battling depression ends life in Mumbai flat
LIVE! TV actor battling depression ends life in Mumbai flat

J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists

The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution
Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start
Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start

Captaon Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, the only member from the Test side, will be hoping for a strong outing so that India can apply some balm over the wounds from their recent home series defeat against...

Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order
Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order

Aligarh Muslim University is not a minority educational institution, Supreme Court's Justice Dipankar Datta said on Friday and noted had it not been a "race against time" he would have articulated better in his dissenting opinion.The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances