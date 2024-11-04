RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man dies after sex with minor girl in Mumbai hotel, charged with rape

November 04, 2024  23:28
image
A 41-year-old man died after having sex with a minor girl in a hotel in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother, the official said.

"He had brought the girl with him from Gujarat. The incident took place on Saturday. The hotel staff rushed him to a hospital where he died some time later. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack," the official informed. 

"The child's mother came to Mumbai after being informed. She has told us the man had lured the child to Mumbai with a false promise. Further probe into the case is underway," the DB Marg police station official said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi 'strongly condemns' attack on temple in Canada
Modi 'strongly condemns' attack on temple in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the attack on a temple by a pro-Khalistani mob in Canada and asked the government there to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

LIVE! MP HC stays temple construction at police stations
LIVE! MP HC stays temple construction at police stations

If I were home minister...: Pawan Kalyan picks on TDP
If I were home minister...: Pawan Kalyan picks on TDP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and said if he was the state home minister, 'things would be different', remarks seen as direct criticism of...

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence: CJI
Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Monday said there was 'nothing wrong' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence on Ganpati Puja and underscored the need for a 'sense of maturity in political sphere' on such...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances