Man dies after sex with minor girl in Mumbai hotel, charged with rape

A 41-year-old man died after having sex with a minor girl in a hotel in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a police official said on Monday.





The deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother, the official said.





"He had brought the girl with him from Gujarat. The incident took place on Saturday. The hotel staff rushed him to a hospital where he died some time later. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack," the official informed.





"The child's mother came to Mumbai after being informed. She has told us the man had lured the child to Mumbai with a false promise. Further probe into the case is underway," the DB Marg police station official said. -- PTI

