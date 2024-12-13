RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ISRO one step closer to send humans in space

December 13, 2024  18:42
Indian Space Research Organisation announced on Friday that it has achieved a significant milestone for the Gaganyaan programme with the first solid motor segment moved from the production plant to the launch complex. 

The announcement came days after the space agency conducted 'well deck' recovery trials of the Gaganyaan with the Indian Navy on December 6.

The space agency said the well deck in a ship can be flooded with water so that boats, landing crafts, recovered spacecraft can be taken inside to dock within the ship.

Taking to the social media platform 'X,' the space agency stated, 'A significant milestone for the Gaganyaan Programme! The first solid motor segment has been moved from the production plant to the launch complex, marking a key step towards the HLVM3 G1 flight. India's human spaceflight dreams are taking shape!'

Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission, is one of the projects approved by the Union Cabinet.

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.   -- PTI
ISRO one step closer to send humans in space
