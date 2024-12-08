RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maoists murder woman on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

December 08, 2024  13:02
image
A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said on Sunday. 

As per preliminary information, the Maoists abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said. 

Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he said. 

The official said the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot. 

In the pamphlet, the Maoists accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017. 

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, he said. 

With this incident, Maoists have killed more than 60 people so far this year in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, the police said. 

On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman Anganwadi assistant in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, suspecting her of being a police informer, while two former sarpanchs (village panchayat heads) were killed in separate places in Bijapur on December 4. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel deploys forces along Syria border
LIVE! Israel deploys forces along Syria border

PIX: Cummins bags 5 as Aus rout India to level series
PIX: Cummins bags 5 as Aus rout India to level series

Pat Cummins took five wickets as Australia maintained their unblemished record in 'Pink-ball' Tests with a thumping 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday to level the five-match series 1-1 in just...

Teargas shells fired at farmers to halt Delhi march
Teargas shells fired at farmers to halt Delhi march

A group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Sunday to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, they were stopped at the barricading by Haryana Police who...

Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad" according to Reuters.

Tharoor slams BJP after US rejects deep state charges
Tharoor slams BJP after US rejects deep state charges

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the BJP for its allegations that elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilize India, saying this "attack-dog" behavior is an embarrassment to India....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances