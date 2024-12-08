Maoists murder woman on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh





As per preliminary information, the Maoists abducted Yalam Sukra from Laded village under Madded police station limits and took her to a nearby hill on Saturday, an official said.





Sukra was strangled, and her body was abandoned in the area, he said.





The official said the police team recovered a pamphlet from the Madded area committee of Maoists at the spot.





In the pamphlet, the Maoists accused the woman of acting as a police informer since 2017.





A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, he said.





With this incident, Maoists have killed more than 60 people so far this year in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, the police said.





On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman Anganwadi assistant in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, suspecting her of being a police informer, while two former sarpanchs (village panchayat heads) were killed in separate places in Bijapur on December 4. -- PTI

