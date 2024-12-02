RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


INS Vikrant declared fully operational

December 02, 2024  19:32
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
The INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), has achieved full operational status after completing its final operational clearance this year, Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command, said on Monday.

Speaking to the media aboard the naval ship INS Shardul in Kochi, Srinivas said that INS Vikrant completed its final operations clearance this year. 

"With the completion of various trials and the ship's fleet integration, INS Vikrant is now fully operational and is operating under the Western Fleet," he added.

Srinivas emphasised that the ship, which is a symbol of pride for the country and the Navy, is fully capable of undertaking all operations and commitments of the Indian Navy.

Commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, INS Vikrant is now under the Western Naval Command and is capable of handling naval assignments.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Vikrant is the largest ship ever constructed in India's maritime history, the official release said.

It boasts of state-of-the-art automation features and houses around 2,200 compartments, designed to accommodate a crew of about 1,600, including women officers and sailors, it added.

The ship is equipped to operate a diverse air wing, including MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, and indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy), it stated.
