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TN Guv corrects Cong member during oath-taking

Thu, 21 May 2026
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Thursday corrected Congress leader S Rajesh Kumar during his oath-taking as a minister and asked him to confine to the written oath given to him.

The Congress legislature party leader representing Killiyoor constituency, who was part of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, was among the new ministers inducted today.

During the oath-taking as state minister at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, Kumar, while reading out the oath from a paper, suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spontaneously prompting the Governor to say 'that is not part of your oath'.

Immediately, an official approached Kumar and pointed to the written statement placed in front of him. Thereafter, he completed the oath.

Minutes later, TVK legislator from Salem South, A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, after taking the oath as a minister, hailed party leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, present on the dais, saying 'vaazhga thalaivar, valarga Tamil' (long live the leader, may Tamil prosper).

TVK member from Sriperumbudur, Thennarasu, concluded his oath as a minister by saying he would remain loyal to the party leader and the party. -- PTI

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