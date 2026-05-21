TN Cabinet expansion: CM Vijay allocates portfolios to new ministers

13:37

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday allotted portfolios to the 23 newly inducted ministers of his Cabinet, including those from the Congress.





Vijay revised some of the portfolios and accordingly he has got Poverty Alleviation, and re-allocated the Women Welfare portfolio he held to newly inducted minister K Jegadeshwari.





Congress party's S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan have been allocated Tourism and Higher Education portfolios, respectively.





K A Sengottaiyan, who held Finance, has now been allocated Revenue and Disaster Management portfolio.





TVK's N Marie Wilson has been named Minister for Finance, Planning and Development.





TVK's Mohamed Farvas has been given Labour Welfare and Skill Development portfolio.





The Governor has approved the changes to as well allocation of the portfolios, a Lok Bhavan release said. -- PTI