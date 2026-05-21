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Pak army chief to travel to Iran for peace talks

Thu, 21 May 2026
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13:14
General Asim Munir
General Asim Munir
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is likely to travel to Tehran on Thursday as negotiations for peace talks continue, as reported by ISNA.

The Iranian agency said that Munir is set to arrive in Tehran today as part of continuing talks and consultations with Tehran officials, through mediation between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsen Naqvi arrived in Tehran for the second time this week and held talks and exchanged views with the Iranian Interior Minister and the President of our country. 

ISNA reported that during the meeting with Naqvi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest regional developments and the status of indirect talks between Iran and the United States and the process of pursuing agreements and diplomatic consultations.  

The development comes as US President Donald Trump continues to hold out a threat to Iran to commit to a peace deal, fast paced diplomatic developments continue in West Asia.  

Earlier, Iranian State-run agency Nour News on Thursday quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying, "We have received US views and are reviewing them".   

Tehran says the proposal from the American side has been delivered via the Pakistani mediators. 

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, Pakistan continues to mediate exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington, adding that several rounds of communication have taken place based on Iran's original 14-point framework.  

The latest round of diplomatic negotiations follows a stern message from US President Trump who called on Iran to show intent on sealing a deal. 

"It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers -- it would have to be a complete 100% good answers," Trump told reporters on Wednesday (local time) at the joint base Andrews.  

This was followed by another sharp rhetoric from Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor who presented Iran with a fate accompli.  

"Iran has a choice to make: they can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the United States, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history. That's the choice they face," Miller said while speaking to Fox News.  

The situation in West Asia is tethering on the brink of renewed conflict even as multiple stakeholders push to close out a deal that will deescalate the situation.

-- ANI 

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