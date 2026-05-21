Canada airport baggage-tag scam traps flyers in drug cases

14:33

Investigators suspect airport insiders removed tags from genuine passengers' bags and attached them to suitcases carrying drugs.





In one case, a Toronto paramedic travelling to New Zealand was detained after authorities found over 20 kg of suspected methamphetamine in bags linked to her tag.





Canadian authorities are probing possible insider involvement.





full report here. Read the

A baggage-tag switching racket linked to Canadian airports has allegedly led to innocent travellers being arrested abroad in drug smuggling cases, according to an investigation bycited byThe report said at least 17 passengers flying out of Canada were detained in countries including Germany, France, South Korea and the Philippines after criminals allegedly swapped baggage tags on checked luggage to move narcotics internationally.