Canada airport baggage-tag scam traps flyers in drug cases

A baggage-tag switching racket linked to Canadian airports has allegedly
led to innocent travellers being arrested abroad in drug smuggling
cases, according to an investigation by CTV W5
cited by The Tribune
.
The
report said at least 17 passengers flying out of Canada were detained
in countries including Germany, France, South Korea and the Philippines
after criminals allegedly swapped baggage tags on checked luggage to
move narcotics internationally.
Investigators suspect airport insiders removed tags from genuine passengers' bags and attached them to suitcases carrying drugs.
In
one case, a Toronto paramedic travelling to New Zealand was detained
after authorities found over 20 kg of suspected methamphetamine in bags
linked to her tag.
Canadian authorities are probing possible insider involvement.