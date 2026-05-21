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Iran says talks with US continue in 'good faith'

Thu, 21 May 2026
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Iran is pursuing negotiations with the United States 'in good faith' even as it continues to view the US with 'deep suspicion', Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

Speaking in a televised interview, Baghaei confirmed that several rounds of communication have taken place between Tehran and Washington through Pakistani intermediaries, based on Iran's 14-point peace proposal aimed at addressing the ongoing regional conflict.

He said Iran has received the US response and is examining it, adding that the visit of Pakistan's interior minister to Tehran is meant to support and facilitate these exchanges between the two sides.

"At this stage, we are focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," Baghaei said, underlining Tehran's current priority in the negotiations, as reported by Press TV.

The Iranian spokesperson also said Iran's key demands include the release of frozen assets, an end to what it called 'maritime piracy', and a halt to actions targeting Iranian shipping.

Baghaei reiterated that Tehran is engaged in the talks with 'complete goodwill and seriousness', while stressing that the United States must also demonstrate sincerity in the process.

He said the negotiations are taking place in an atmosphere of 'deep distrust', referring to what he described as Washington, DC's 'very bad' record over the past 1.5 years.

"Our eyes are open, and our Armed Forces are vigilant," he said, adding that Iran cannot extend any trust or goodwill to the opposing side while continuing dialogue.

Dismissing reports of any US-imposed deadline, Baghaei called such claims 'ridiculous', asserting that Iran will continue to pursue its own interests irrespective of external pressure.

As per Press TV, Iran has reportedly submitted a fresh 14-point proposal via Pakistani intermediaries, focusing on confidence-building steps and the scope of discussions with the United States.

Officials indicated that broader issues, including Iran's nuclear programme, could be taken up later depending on progress in the current phase of talks.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that the ongoing negotiations are currently centred on ending hostilities in the region, while maintaining that Tehran remains committed to its stated objectives.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi after he arrived for the second time this week and held talks and exchanged views with the Iranian Interior Minister and the President of our country.

ISNA reported that during the meeting with Naqvi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest regional developments and the status of indirect talks between Iran and the United States and the process of pursuing agreements and diplomatic consultations.

The visit between the two comes after ISNA reported that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is likely to travel to Tehran on Thursday as negotiations for peace talks continue, as reported by ISNA.

The situation in West Asia is teetering on the brink of renewed conflict even as multiple stakeholders push to close out a deal that will de-escalate the situation.  -- ANI

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