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Raj Thackeray acquitted in 2008 railway exam assault case

Thu, 21 May 2026
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14:05
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A court in Thane on Thursday acquitted all the accused, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in a 2008 case related to the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan railway station by MNS activists.

Eight persons, including Thackeray, had been named as accused in the case. Two of the accused died during the pendency of the trial.

Advocate Sailesh Sadekar, who represented the accused persons, told the media that a magistrate declared the acquittal in open court. The detailed order is yet to follow, he said.

During the trial, the defence had contended that neither the chargesheet nor oral evidence established the presence of Thackeray at the spot of the alleged assault on Railway Recruitment Board examinees at Kalyan in 2008.

It also argued that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence of provocative speeches allegedly made by the MNS chief.

The prosecution witnesses also could not identify the alleged accused, the defence had submitted in court.

It had further argued that although the prosecution claimed nearly 150 students had appeared for the railway examination, no admit cards, identity proofs or related records were produced before the court.

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