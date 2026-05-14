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Will take Venugopal, Chennithala into confidence: Satheesan

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday said that he would take into confidence senior Congress leaders and candidates for the top post, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, and called for "collective effort" in governance.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after Congress announced VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader, he thanked Rahul Gandhi and the UDF workers.

Satheesan said, "I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it."

"My party has entrusted me with a great responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and others for that. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked hard in this election. I am grateful to them for that," Satheesan added.

Hailing the party, the CM-designate said, "Congress is no ordinary party; there is a galaxy of leadership. They have given me feedback and advice and pulled me up when I was wrong."

He added that the Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, following a Legislative Party meeting, to claim the stake and form the UDF government in the state.

He said, "We will meet the Governor and then will figure out when this is happening. A call will be taken; the ministers will be decided by the party. The party will come together and decide."

Looking forward to the UDF governance in Keralam, Satheesan flagged the fiscal situation of the state.

"There will be a new era, a new Kerala. We know the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything. All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me," he said. -- ANI

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